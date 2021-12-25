Aquarius Daily Horoscope for December 25: Expect surprises in love!

AQUARIUS (Jan 24- Feb 23):

If any of the zodiac signs follow the humanitarian approach in life most profoundly, then it has got to be you my dear Aquarius friend. You are the philosopher of a different kind and are represented by a water bearer image who mystically pours water on earth, bringing life to it, and so do you by your nature. You can literally bring life in a normal conversation or where people are sitting in a monotonous demeanour. Today, you are advised to stay relaxed and chilled out and enjoy how the day unfolds for you. It is going to be a great day.

Aquarius Finance Today

Like everybody else, you are in the mood to enjoy and celebrate by getting in the perfect vibe of this festive season. But before spending, keep a check on where and how much is required to be spent. Some good investment results are likely to be possible by the end of the day.

Aquarius Family Today

Today can be declared a "family day" for you my friend. You will be in the company of all your loved ones and all will cherish a good time together. But be a little mindful of your children, they might get a small scratch while playing.

Aquarius Career Today

You will be seen as the epitome of inspiration and motivation for your juniors at your workplace. You may expect a promotion or can be transferred to some distant location at a senior post. Good career growth is expected today.

Aquarius Health Today

Healthwise, you can expect a mediocre day. Everything will go as per your daily routine and you should also stick to your diet plans and don't indulge yourself in eating freshly baked cakes. Quantify your meal portion. Take care of your feet.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You might get a surprise today from your spouse or partner. They have been planning it for a long time and you shall appreciate the efforts that they are taking to take this relationship, going smooth and interesting.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026