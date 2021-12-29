Aquarius Daily Horoscope for December 29: Luck might be good in business

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is a moderate day. You may manage to complete all the pending tasks without any issue as your health and energy may allow you to do so. Some wise decisions on the professional front may prove beneficial to you. Some may be more concerned about their health and start a new fitness regime.

New business proposals and deals are on the cards for some who deal in any sort of business. You can visit spiritual places with your parents. Everything seems under control, you are advised to take care of your expenses and start saving for emergency needs.

What have stars decided for you today? Read ahead!

Aquarius Finance Today

Things seem a bit complicated on the financial front. Your expenses may increase and disturb your monthly budget. Splurging on anything unnecessary is not a good idea. Some may think about joining part-time or second jobs.

Aquarius Family Today

This is a normal day on the family front. You may have to travel out of town to meet a sick relative or friend. This may be a hectic day and homemakers may be occupied in attending guests.

Aquarius Career Today

Things may go smoothly on the professional front. Some may have to devote extra hours in order to understand the requirements of a new and important project. You are advised to hone your skills to get better job opportunities.

Aquarius Health Today

You may feel good and healthy today. You just need to save yourself from emotional imbalance. Your mental health is also important, so try to practice yoga and meditation too.

Aquarius Love Life Today

The day seems to be normal for married or unmarried couples. Extra work responsibilities may make you cancel romantic evening plans that may ruin the mood of your beloved. Try to take some time from your busy schedule to pamper your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

