Aquarius Daily Horoscope for December 4: Financial front looks good

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is a normal day and you find it easy to keep a perfect balance between your work and personal life. You may receive attention from your lover and it may make you feel special. If you have been procrastinating on some important business meetings for a long time, then it's time to take things sincerely on the professional front.

Your friends or relatives may invite you to participate in a big social event. Some may use their energy in doing something exciting. If you are planning to start a new business, then you should explore more possibilities. Some may feel the need to socialize and use contacts to get good business deals or clients.

What else is there to discover? Find out below!

Aquarius Finance Today

You are in good shape on the financial front. It is easy for you to throw your money to resolve the problems once and for all. Investing in property may prove fruitful for some. Money may flow in from various sources, so enjoy.

Aquarius Family Today

You have time and energy to take part in a family event. Your sense of humour and chirpy nature may make you the centre of attraction today. Lots of fun and happiness is foreseen.

Aquarius Career Today

Things may go as per your plan on the professional front. If you are planning to switch companies, then you need to prepare yourself. Some good deals are foreseen on the business front.

Aquarius Health Today

Your favourable planetary positions may offer you mental strength, energy and enthusiasm to take challenges and try something new in life. Your fresh mind may allow you to make future plans.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Romance and joy are in the air for some. You may find amazing ways to surprise your partner today. Your love life may go smoothly and all issues may resolve soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026