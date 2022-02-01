Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 1: Stay strong!

 Dear Aquarius, there may be obstacles in your path, but with your strong resolve, you are likely to tide over such stoppages.
You may get to enjoy sound physical and mental health.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) 

Today, new opportunities for growth and personal development may be presented to you. Do not hesitate to take them up as they may help you in the long run. Your energy level may be at an all-time high and you may make steady gains in all aspects of your life. You may get time to enhance your skills and move towards your goals more steadily than before. There may be obstacles in your path, but with your strong resolve, you are likely to tide over such stoppages. Focus on your improving your shortcomings and you may get great benefits from it. Travelling with friends after a long gap to an unexplored destination may bring you mental peace and relaxation. Students may have to work extra hard to excel on their academic front. Property matters can be kept for another day as this may not be an opportune time to deal in them. 

 

Aquarius Finance Today

On the economic front, your expenses may be on the higher side, but your additional income source is likely to balance it out. Traders may see a profitable phase. Consult an expert before making any financial commitments. 

 

Aquarius Family Today

On the domestic front, tensions may prevail at home due to matters related to an ancestral property. Conflicts and confrontations may ruin your peaceful homely atmosphere. Handle situations with care to restore normalcy. 

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, you may make good progress. For senior employees, a well-deserved promotion may be on the cards. Your seniors may notice your hard work and a monetary reward in return for your services is likely. 

 

Aquarius Health Today

On the health front, the day promises overall wellness. Those suffering from minor injuries or weather-related ailments are likely to feel fresh and energized. You may get to enjoy sound physical and mental health. 

 

Aquarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you are likely to experience comfort in the presence of your significant other. Intimacy may be on the increase between you both. Some of you may plan to tie the knot with the one you are in relationship with. 

 

Lucky Number: 18 

Lucky Colour: Red 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

