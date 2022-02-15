Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 15: Good news for professionals

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius is an air sign which is ruled by the planet Uranus and whose symbol is the water bearer. Aquarians are known for being fiercely progressive, aloof, temperamental, independent, individualistic, not very expressive, and humanitarians. Aquarians will have a good day with some exceptions.



Aquarius Finance Today

Your finances are in a moderate state, and your prospects in the real estate realm seem very unfortunate today. Therefore, don’t make any decisions in haste and don’t make any long-term financial decisions.

Aquarius Family Today

On the familiy front, your aloofness is causing you some troubles. Remember, no one can read your mind; therefore, you should express yourself more often and try to control your temperament. Also, you shouldn’t think that fighting and having an argument is the end of the world. Look at it from a more positive angle.



Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, your prospects seem fantastic. You are expected to prosper in your chosen line of work. Your hard work, keenness, and attention to detail are likely to get you the appraisal from your superiors. For students and recently unemployed individuals, this time looks very favourable towards you and your future. Try to branch out and look at different viable career options.

Aquarius Health Today

You are in excellent shape both mentally and physically. Enjoy yourself but don’t get carried away or lose your focus or determination. You should also help the older members in your family or your friends who seem to lack motivation to get healthy. Try to involve more people in your routine.



Aquarius Love Life Today

Your relationship with your good friends and significant other is in a good place right now. However, it can be a much better place if you could express yourself more clearly and try to spend more quality time with them. Don’t be dismissive of any criticisms you hear because that can be catastrophic.



Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

