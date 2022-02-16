Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 16: Stay spirited!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Stay alert and alive at all times to prevent people from taking your advantage and at the same time to live your life to the fullest. Someone may try to jeopardize your project at work today but your alertness shall defeat them. You shall prove to be a winner at work today. Staying spirited and jovial is a battle half won. You have a unique sense of dealing with life and its obstacles, making you a winner. Today is custom-designed for you to make the best of everything life has to offer to you. Business trips may turn into fun trips and create memories for a long time. Students are advised to take up their academic activities early on to stay in the race and to achieve success. Property issues should be dealt with ease and smartness.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your habit of saving and making conscious purchases over the past period has been proving to be extremely beneficial. You may invest in learning a new skill or making an investment that helps you generate new branch of income.

Aquarius Family Today

There may be some unease at home over some unresolved past issue. Either ignore it or let it slide for the day if you can’t resolve it patiently. Listening to your partner’s advice may help bring balance at home.

Aquarius Career Today

Could anyone be a bigger hit than you at work front today! Impressing your superiors is one thing but bringing changes in business that may help create a brighter future is not a small feat. Keep going with all the goodness and humbleness and you shall reach the top.

Aquarius Health Today

Going for a walk or exercising to your favorite music may not only improve your health, but also your mood and set a positive tone for the rest of the day. Try to eat a healthy breakfast and do not skip any meals during the day.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Couples may have to let go of ego and communicate to sort out any misunderstanding. Single people may have no luck in finding a partner. Those looking for a life partner may broaden their network to meet new people.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026