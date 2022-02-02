Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 2: A disturbing day at work

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is a moderate day and may bring mixed results. You may not be able to work properly in new work settings or find it hard to gel-up with new co-workers. This is just for a while and you may be comfortable at work soon. Disappointments are foreseen on the work front and you may not get rewarded for the efforts you made in past to complete a complicated project with team members.

Parents or family members may support your initiatives and encourage you to do better in life. You may have to burn your midnight oil to complete an assignment or project. Your personal life seems good and your lover may shower love upon you.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead!

Aquarius Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front and you may splurge on travelling and partying. You may be in mood to shop till you drop and spend money on luxurious items.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Family Today

This is a suitable day on the family front and your loved ones may plan something special for you or bring suitable marriage proposals. Nothings seems complicated on the family front.

Aquarius Career Today

Day seems wonderful except your professional life. You may not get rewarded for your hard work you put in to complete an important project. Wait for some more time. You should avoid asking for raise or promotion today.

Aquarius Health Today

This is a normal day on the health front, you may plan to join gym or dance class. Some may follow their passion or work on their hobbies to keep their mind occupied.

Aquarius Love Life Today

This is an excellent day and you may find yourself blessed by having a supportive partner by your side. Things may go smooth and you may have a joyous and exciting time with your partner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3Lucky Color: Rose

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026