Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 24: You might face a difficult time

Aquarius (Jan 19 - Feb 18)



You’re unconventional and want to break the stereotypes. You don’t like to follow; you want to lead. Your creative instincts fuel your passion. This is great. But, remember, you need to allow others the chance to shine too. That’s how you become a better leader and a better person.

Aquarius Finance today



Ask yourself what went wrong that you’re faced with these financial consequences. Times are difficult but you shouldn't lose hope. These are testing times that will make you stronger and a better judge. Be responsible with your money and spend it only on what’s absolutely necessary. Tough times won't last.

Aquarius Family today





Things with your family look extremely good today. Try and spend some quality time with them and prepare to have a happy, wholesome and bonding day with your loved ones. You might go ahead and plan a short trip full of adventure and fun.

Aquarius Career today



You may not be having a very good time at work right now. Things might get overwhelming and it's difficult to juggle both work and personal life. It’s okay. Try to take one step at a time and be cautious to not take on too many things that you won't be able to handle.

Aquarius Health today



Your health won’t be a bother right now as you’ve started to take care of yourself cautiously. Just remember to keep track of how far you’ve come and celebrate small wins. Your mental health is equally important and you need to partake in calming activities to refresh and energise your mind.

Aquarius Love life today



Communication is the most important aspect of any relationship. Talk to your partner and try to put yourself in their shoes. See where they’re coming from. You might want to prioritise your partner as he or she might be feeling left out and lonely. Look beyond the arguments and work it out together. Singles might be feeling low and lonely right now but this won’t last. Trust the universe.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

