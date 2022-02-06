Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 6: A day filled with happiness and cheer!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, your ambition and enthusiasm are likely to help you accomplish your goals no matter how difficult they are to achieve. You must follow your gut feeling in any task that you undertake to reap its benefits to the fullest. Your wit and charm may help you win friends and keep you happy throughout the day. You are dependable and your personal as well as professional contacts may look up to you in times of need. Legal issues related to an ancestral property may be sorted out without any hassles. Students may experience a lack of interest in studies, which may cause their grades to drop. Right now may be an opportune time to put your travel plans into action as the presence of friends is likely to make the journey more exciting.

Aquarius Finance Today

On the financial front, careful investment after thorough market research may bring good returns. Overseas travel for business purposes may not bring the kind of desired profit. A home venture may take longer to pick up pace.

Aquarius Family Today

Those living away from family might long to visit their parents. A quick trip home in the company of loved ones may fill you up with happiness and cheer. You may get ample time to spend with your family members.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, your ambitious nature may help you clinch a lucrative job offer in a reputed company. A thorough research and knowledge of the work culture is likely to help you gel well with your new colleagues.

Aquarius Health Today

On the health front, your disciplined eating habits may start to reflect on your overall wellbeing. Everything in moderation may work wonders on your skin and body. Physical exercises and yoga may help you stay fit.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your love life may take a backseat as your beloved’s unpredictable nature might get in the way of your romance. Make efforts individually to spend time with your partner and to strengthen your ties to bring lost love back in life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

