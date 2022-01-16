Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Jan 16: Get out of your comfort zone

Aquarius (Jan 19 - Feb 18)

Aquarius, you are a sharp individual who loves to have intellectual conversations. You need someone with whom you can connect well and talk about things of your interests. You only hang out with people who vibe well with you. It's a great strategy to make new friends and acquaintances. It's a more social time of the year for you to make sure you allow yourself to gel well outside of your comfort zone.

Aquarius Finance today

You should plan on taking good courses on how to invest your money and become wealthy. You are trying hard but the return doesn’t speak in your favor. You must look for people who are good at investing.

Aquarius Family today

You are likely to see more sensitive side of yours today. There is much commotion and negativity surrounding you but the stars suggest not to give up and gather yourself to take on anything that you come across with patience. Family front looks turbulent but nothing that you cannot manage with a smile – certainly not a sarcastic one!

Aquarius Career today

An amazing day is waiting for you at the workplace. You will not feel like going home. There could be a party planned in the office for some colleagues and you will enjoy it a lot there.

Aquarius Health today

You are really an active person and a fitness freak. You like to go to the gym every day. Some of you are fond of yoga and do Zumba as well. Your hard work will pay off today. You will get so many compliments on your personality today.

Aquarius Love life today

Your loved ones will feel really lucky to have you in their life. You may plan a good date tonight and you both will go on a long drive. Some of you will propose you crush and it’s a ‘Yes’ day for you. All the best.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026