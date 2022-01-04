Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Jan 4: Try to be conscious about your health

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are a true humanitarian Aquarius. People around you recognise you as a rebel who fights for their rights. Aquarius will be the first to raise a voice to be unfair for the good. You love to surround yourself with genuine individuals. You can smell fake from afar that's why you are picky when it comes to being in a friendship or relationship. Allow your heart to open up, take risks and be a little less suspicious of everyone's intentions. Not every single person is out there to get you. Some people admire your ability to articulate your views in a very constructive manner. Read about how your stars are aligning today.

Aquarius Finance Today

There is an opportunity to get unexpected monetary gains. You could get a raise or bonus due to a job well done. This is a good time for sure.

Aquarius Family Today

Your mother needs your presence and emotional support Aqua. If you are missing a family member a phone call from them will cheer you up. Be upfront and make efforts to spend some time in and around your family members.

Aquarius Career Today

You are confused about which path to take as your career. You have gained new skills, you have mastered a few of them already. What's stopping you to make the move? You are a smartass, be a little more decisive.

Aquarius Health Today

Aquarius, you are conscious about your health matters. You have been working hard to stay in shape. If you are planning to sign for medical insurance. You should certainly start looking for an appropriate one.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You are feeling a need to disconnect from your love life and spend some time alone. It's okay to feel that way however the same should be communicated to your partner. This will help you to avoid miscommunications.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue