Aquarius Daily Horoscope for January 13: Have faith in yourself

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

To avoid failure, you may need to tone down your ambitions a bit today. Carry out your usual duties without neglecting minor tasks and wait for the right time to make your big move. You may not feel mentally calm today due to multiple issues impacting your life. Hence, maintain your thoughts and do not be reactive to what others say. Professional and personal matters will need a calm, collected mind to turn the tide in your favor. Consider reaching out to people you want to meet through direct messages or e-mails for guidance and support. Students are advised not to be careless about health. Along with this, they will need to improve their daily routine. . Do not venture into any activity which may not be within the legal purview.

Drive carefully as minor injuries are indicated for some of you.

Aquarius Finance Today

For those in business, the blessings of favorable planets may bring several auspicious opportunities leading to consistent profit. Due to this, things may get back on track. Don’t enter into investments or accept bargains that are supposedly risk-free, but take your time.

Aquarius Family Today

You are likely to be inclined to leave office earlier and spend some time with family members to do something creative. You may be successful in resolving past misunderstandings with your family members. This will bring a lot of peace and harmony at home.

Aquarius Career Today

On the work front, your colleagues may envy you, seeing your growth and progress. At times, you may have trouble getting their support. Those who are in a government job may find it difficult to maintain their position. They may find it difficult to act upon their words which can show them in bad light.

Aquarius Health Today

Health is likely to improve and your energy level may be high as you join a competitive fitness group. Water treatments, especially swimming and hydro massage all are likely to have a beneficial effect in increasing your stamina.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Today, Aquarians can discuss any issue with their significant other and most likely they will be able to reach an understanding. If you’ve had a recent conflict with your loved one, do not miss the chance to improve relationships.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026