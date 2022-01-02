Aquarius Daily Horoscope for January 2: Stop overthinking!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Everything seems great. Aquarius, you are thriving and your professional life is running smoothly, but you have been not paying attention to your personal matters. Some minor marital issues may turn into complicated life problems, so take some time out of your busy work schedule to pamper your lover or spouse.

You have good financial condition at this point of time, you are advised to think about investing in the property market. You may have to participate in group activities that may keep you occupied in the first half of the day.

Aquarius Finance Today

You have good financial condition, so you need to research property market to get good deals. Some may get new opportunities to boost income sources. An ancestral property may transfer to your name.

Aquarius Family Today

This is a normal day on the family front. Running away from tension may not be helpful on the family front. If you verbalize clearly, your parents may understand your concerns and needs. You need to take some time to know the feelings or needs of your spouse. Health-wise, this is a normal day.

Aquarius Career Today

This is a good day. Professional front seems excellent and you are now perfectly capable of facing present challenges and clearing up complicated doubts. Good news is foreseen for some.



Aquarius Health Today

This is a normal day and no health issues are foreseen. You have good health; you just need to learn the way to deal with stressful conditions and control your emotions. Live in the moment, overthinking may ruin the joy of life.

Aquarius Love Life Today

This is not a favorable day on the love front. If you are single and discovering a potential love interest in your office or friend circle, then drop this idea. If you have feelings for someone, let it go for now.



Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026