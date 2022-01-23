Aquarius Daily Horoscope for January 23: Don't get carried away

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The start of the day may see you high on energy and motivation. You may able to accomplish most of your assignments that were pending for a long time. Trust your intelligence towards the later part of the day; you may experience stability and growth in your ventures. Work to strike a balance between personal aspirations and your duties to home and society. There’s nothing to be gained by jumping into conflict or competition now. Keep your cool. You would be better off spending time with a mentor or who could offer you wise advice or listening to a love one for guidance. It appears to be an auspicious day to finalize the process to acquire property. So, schedule a meeting to sign paperwork or work out a contract today. A journey to a distant is likely to offer new insights and even some spiritual solace.

Aquarius Finance Today

You would need to stay competitive in your business, else you may lag behind. Steer clear of risky projects, since your chances of making a profit are slim. Don’t let yourself be taken in by bad advice you don’t completely believe in.

Aquarius Family Today

You may be feeling cut off from someone in your life, perhaps a valued relative or a sibling. Be diplomatic and approach that person, and try to find out what you can do to repair the connection. Turbulent situations crop up again and again at home and may require all your energy to maintain harmony.

Aquarius Career Today

You are ready to make a big move professionally but it would be wise to consult an expert first. Make sure you look before you leap! An outstanding promotion can happen unexpectedly and bring the desired post and remuneration.

Aquarius Health Today

A change of appearance, perhaps a fresh hairstyle, may be in order today. It would turn out to be most satisfactory. Avoid vices that may not serve you well in the long run. Take some time to explore who you are and what makes you happy. These effects are never wasted.

Aquarius Love Life Today

A new relationship makes you feel invigorated and maybe a bit apprehensive too. Find security and answers in time spent with loved ones. A brand-new outlook brings with it the promise of success. You’ll definitely make some progress on finding some romantic prospects for yourself.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

