Aquarius Daily Horoscope for January 28: Stars promise a smooth day

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Avoid being pessimistic else you may miss out on new opportunities. When a new opportunity presents itself, tackle it with courage rather than negativity. You should use your intelligence and influence to solve sensitive issues. Otherwise, a wrong image can be formed in the minds of others about you. You have a lot of responsibilities to juggle at present, drop some and focus on those that really matter. It is going to be favorable day if you or a member of your family desires to settle abroad. Students must not underestimate their abilities due to ongoing criticism from others. It is better to enroll yourself in a professional course. Also, you may plan to visit a religious place after observing the betterment of the health of your parents or siblings. Some of you may become a major beneficiary in an inheritance of someone close.

Aquarius Finance Today

You should avoid starting a new project or getting into a business partnership with anyone. There are indications that you may take such a decision without thinking about the future, because of which you may have to suffer losses in future.

Aquarius Family Today

You may be able to improve your relationship with younger members of the household. Due to this, you are likely to try to take responsibilities and take your family along with you. You are likely to perform several household tasks which may improve the domestic environment.

Aquarius Career Today

Most of you are likely to attain excellent results in your profession and will be able to experience monetary increment or promotion at work. You may be able to achieve all of it by adopting a diplomatic strategy with your discipline and hard work.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health is likely to be better than before and therefore, you need to participate in activities that give you peace and contentment. Start the morning with breathing exercises and yoga classes, walk more, and most importantly avoid excesses.

Aquarius Love Life Today

A change of residence may be successful in terms of new acquaintances. You may even enjoy a special connection with someone interesting. It is a good day for matrimonial alliance. Stars promise a long and happy marriage, but only if you are completely confident in your choice.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026