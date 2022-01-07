Aquarius Daily Horoscope for January 7: Expect some recovery in health

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your luck quotient may remain high today. This day is likely to bring all sorts of surprises and surprises, but more often pleasant. There may be a sense of balance in your professional and family life. You will remain motivated to achieve your goals. It is advised to take challenges and obstacles head on to make your mark. You are moving in the right direction, slowly, continue what has been started — success will not take long. Enhanced creative abilities help you in your efforts. Continue to nurture them even if some of your ideas are rather outlandish. However, refrain from abrupt actions; do not aggravate the situation with your whims. Students are likely to remain devoted and may perform well in exams. Those appearing for competitive exams are likely to be successful. Today you will need to reach a verdict on a large-scale purchase of land or a long-term investment in real estate. Ask for advice from elders.



Aquarius Finance Today

Business potential may improve and those in the entertainment and creative field may witness success. Someone may try to smooth talk you into parting with your money. Be sure in money spending to avoid being cheated or a victim of fraud.



Aquarius Family Today

You are likely to receive favorable results in family life. Any ongoing disputes in your family may now come to an end. If you are willing to compromise, everything is likely to be fine. You can discuss some important issues with friends, as they are likely to see matters more objectively.

Aquarius Career Today

Your enthusiasm for undertaking new things is likely to be appreciated. Those associated with the field of IT, media and marketing are likely do exceedingly well today. An increase in the current salary of working professionals is also on the cards.



Aquarius Health Today

Involvement in sports and outdoor activities may help in balancing your energy level. Your immunity shall remain quite strong. If you have been facing some old illness, you are likely to get relief.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Those in a committed relationship will want to please your mate with a pleasant surprise; most likely, there will be a romantic evening. Married life may remain harmonious and relationship with your spouse is likely to become stronger. Marriage prospects are on the cards for those who are still single.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Mauve

