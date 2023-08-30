Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2023 predicts a weekend vacation

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, love has a tag

Enjoy every bit of the romantic life today an spread happiness around. Minor professional issues will be there but you will resolve them as the day progresses.

Enjoy the love relationship today and face the challenges in the professional life. You are financially good which means, you can make vital decisions related to wealth. Your health is also good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will shower affection and care today. Enjoy the brightest moments of romance. Spend more time together which will strengthen the bonding. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together. You may also plan a vacation this weekend at a romantic dinner. Your relationship will have the support of seniors at home. Females need to be cautious as the chances of pregnancy are higher.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Professionally, you may witness many obstacles, especially in the first half of the day. Multiple new responsibilities will want you to multitask. Some Aquarius natives will spend long hours at the workstation. Those who are keen to switch the job should wait for a day or two. New partnership deeds will be signed today and entrepreneurs can consider expansions. You may also launch a new idea which will be appreciated by the partners.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial success will be there today. Some Aquarius natives can expect good returns from past investments and can also go for new ones including stocks and trade. If you work in the entertainment industry and dedicate yourself to this, you are likely to receive a lot from a financial perspective. There are also chances of receiving monetary help from your family. Some Aquarius natives will also purchase a house today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you today. However, some senior Aquarius natives will develop chest pain in the first half which will require medical attention. You may need to monitor your health closely, especially for the natives suffering from blood pressure, blood sugar problems, and lung-related issues.

Sleeplessness is another health issue but you can resolve it by consulting a doctor.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

