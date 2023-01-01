Aquarius Horoscope 2023: Financial hurdles in the beginning

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The year 2023 will reward diplomatic, cooperative, and considerate people. Yearly astrological predictions says, every challenge you face will make you more resilient and teach you valuable lessons. In 2023, the New Year will bring financial shakes due to the high stakes involved. You may have the chance to increase your wealth through advantageous earning opportunities. You may overreact to people's words and actions because you feel more sensitive overall. The ups and downs of your personal life can cause you to experience frequent mood swings. Aquarians may have a harder time than usual this year meeting someone who is a good fit for them. You can get physically sick from letting negative feelings sit in your stomach for too long. Life isn’t too long to waste it on frivolous pursuits. Just keep taking constructive actions, and everything will turn out fine. Disposing off an old property in the first half of 2023 is possible for some. Not only will you benefit monetarily, but you'll also be able to put past problems and issues to rest.

Aquarius Finance This Year

To get your financial stature in order, be practical and decisive. Money should be invested in the fourth quarter of 2023. If you want to start something in trading, don't rush, as doing so could cost you money. Instead, listen to the advice of those you believe to be more experienced than you in this area.

Aquarius Family This Year

In 2023, the universe will urge you to rearrange your relationships. It's important to establish personal boundaries. This is the year when you should prioritise yourself above your loved ones. The family would reach a new level of happiness thanks to the children's accomplishments and acclaim.

Aquarius Career This Year

Your career could be experiencing some difficulties as the year begins. Expect a lot of work with little to no immediate payoff if you work in the private sector. You can expect to see the fruits of your labour in the third quarter of 2023. Making friends and connecting with people in your field benefit your career.

Aquarius Health This Year

One thing you should do is make sure your health is a top priority. Your energy levels could drop if you push yourself beyond the limits of your physical endurance. Doing breathing exercises can help you cope with stress and low feelings. Sharing your feelings with those you care about can also help.

Aquarius Love Life This Year

Your love life may be rocky towards start the year, but things are likely to eventually calm down. Your optimism and confidence in the partnership could lead to its strengthening. If you want to start dating again, this year may be the best time. Those who have just walked away from a toxic relationship will make the right choices now and experience relief.

Lucky Number: 5, 9

Lucky Colour: Silver, Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

