Aquarius Horoscope Today: Astrological predictions for February 20

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)



It is advised to not invest in any kind of business venture or property. Your money might get stuck and you will be stressed throughout the month. Your relationship with your family is not that great either you might get into a serious fight with someone in your family. Try to keep your home environment peaceful. If you have different opinions from your seniors, you should try and not argue with them. Try to take care of your health and get yourself checked even if you get a sore throat.



Aquarius Finance Today

Things might be a little hard for you and achieving success in terms of your financial goals will be very hard. This is not a right time to invest or expand your business. You might be stuck so it is suggested that you keep a low profile and wait for the right time.



Aquarius Family Today

It is suggested that you remain patient and do not get provoked in any kind of heated argument with your family. There might be some serious tension between you and your brothers. It will make the home environment very disturbing.



Aquarius Career Today

There will be too much learning for you today and this are some chances of you having different opinions from your seniors. You should try to anticipate the problems and do not argue with your seniors.



Aquarius Health Today

Your health can be improved with just minimal care and you will be affected by your surroundings very much. It is a good idea to take a tonic or medicine for cold and cough even if you have mild irritation. Try to stay away from negative people.



Aquarius Love Life Today

If you are already in a relationship with a mutual understanding will increase between you and your partner. Things will be smooth and you will get many chances to prove your love and loyalty. Singles might have to wait a little longer before they find the love of their lives.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026





