Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 17, 2022

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You might be feeling under the weather in the health front. Light activities and a balanced diet can help you feel better. On the financial front, do not make hasty decisions. Without proper planning, investing in stocks might result in losses. A day at work in the agricultural industry is expected to be modest. To succeed, you may need to give it your all. Domestic quarrels may have a negative impact on children’s behaviour. Maintain your composure in such situations. Your love life needs to be spiced up. Warmth in the relationship is likely to be restored by engaging in fun activities together. A solo vacation to a tourist destination may materialize, allowing you ample opportunity to explore the place. Patience and time may be required in property dealings. Students may make great progress in their studies.

Mars Transit Impact on Aquarius

During Mars’ transit, you may confront some ups and downs and frequent challenges on your financial front. Expenses are expected to rise and you may face some fund crunch. Your focus and stress levels will need to be better managed during the transit time. Do your best not to engage in any heated debates with your family members; else, things might turn tense. Students may face some hurdles and may have to work hard to overcome them in this period. Take care of health concerns connected to your stomach during the transit phase.

Aquarius Finance Today

It is not a good time to put your hard-earned money into speculative activities. Losses are likely. Make no financial judgments on the spur of the moment. Before you start a new venture, analyse the potential rewards.

Aquarius Family Today

On the domestic front, there may be differences of opinion. This is likely to cause family members to lose their cool. To reestablish peace and harmony among loved ones, try to keep your cool and handle such circumstances patiently.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, those seeking a new job are likely to be successful in their search. However, others may have to put in extra effort to get their much-needed pay raise and a well-deserved vacation.

Aquarius Health Today

Pilates and yoga are likely to assist you in achieving a healthy physique. They may even bring you peace of mind. However, mild colds and itches that have been bothering you for long may not be relieved. This may cause mental stress.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Some of you are likely to experience heartbreak. Take your time to consider your options before calling it quits on the relationship. Spending time with your partner, however, may help to mend the ties and enhance your bond.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

