Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 17, 2022
horoscope

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 17, 2022

Dear Aquarius, your daily astrological predictions for May 17, 2022 suggests, On the financial front, do not make hasty decisions.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for May 17: Your love life needs to be spiced up.
Published on May 17, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You might be feeling under the weather in the health front. Light activities and a balanced diet can help you feel better. On the financial front, do not make hasty decisions. Without proper planning, investing in stocks might result in losses. A day at work in the agricultural industry is expected to be modest. To succeed, you may need to give it your all. Domestic quarrels may have a negative impact on children’s behaviour. Maintain your composure in such situations. Your love life needs to be spiced up. Warmth in the relationship is likely to be restored by engaging in fun activities together. A solo vacation to a tourist destination may materialize, allowing you ample opportunity to explore the place. Patience and time may be required in property dealings. Students may make great progress in their studies.

Mars Transit Impact on Aquarius

During Mars’ transit, you may confront some ups and downs and frequent challenges on your financial front. Expenses are expected to rise and you may face some fund crunch. Your focus and stress levels will need to be better managed during the transit time. Do your best not to engage in any heated debates with your family members; else, things might turn tense. Students may face some hurdles and may have to work hard to overcome them in this period. Take care of health concerns connected to your stomach during the transit phase.

Aquarius Finance Today

It is not a good time to put your hard-earned money into speculative activities. Losses are likely. Make no financial judgments on the spur of the moment. Before you start a new venture, analyse the potential rewards.

Aquarius Family Today

On the domestic front, there may be differences of opinion. This is likely to cause family members to lose their cool. To reestablish peace and harmony among loved ones, try to keep your cool and handle such circumstances patiently.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, those seeking a new job are likely to be successful in their search. However, others may have to put in extra effort to get their much-needed pay raise and a well-deserved vacation.

Aquarius Health Today

Pilates and yoga are likely to assist you in achieving a healthy physique. They may even bring you peace of mind. However, mild colds and itches that have been bothering you for long may not be relieved. This may cause mental stress.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Some of you are likely to experience heartbreak. Take your time to consider your options before calling it quits on the relationship. Spending time with your partner, however, may help to mend the ties and enhance your bond.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope aquarius zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP