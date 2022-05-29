Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 29, 2022 states,spend wisely

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) This is your time to highlight your strengths as this could serve as a precursor for gain at the workplace. Some of you may come into prominence and enjoy greater authority. You may face some financial challenges today; hence you are advised to spend wisely. Towards the end of the day, you will be inclined towards spirituality to find peace of mind. You may feel inclined to indulge in materialistic comforts. However, do not go overboard in your spending. This may burn a hole in your pocket. Those facing troubles in their love life will see some improvement. You could go on a short trip relating to work. Plan it well to leave some time for leisure. Students will get support from tutors and parents due to which they will be able to perform well in their studies. Some of you are likely to get positive outcomes in matters related to property and real estate.

Aquarius Finance Today You need to be careful in matters related to money. Those of you doing business with foreign countries need to be a little cautious. Payments or orders can be delayed. Keep track of the developments.

Aquarius Family Today There will be a healthy equilibrium in family life where everyone will support each other. Married people may get good news about the birth of a child or new addition to the family. Aquarius Career Today Those in the job will do their work with full sincerity and honesty. Your performance and productivity will be excellent. The day will also encourage you to change your job, but avoid taking any decision in haste.

Aquarius Health Today A change in medical approach and diet may prove beneficial for you. People who have been suffering from a prolonged illness will have a good chance of recovery. You are likely to get valuable tips for keeping yourself physically fit.

Aquarius Love Life Today Your efforts to nurture and strengthen romantic ties may bear fruits. Romance in your life will increase. Those who were not able to find a suitable match or have delays in marriage will get married soon.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

