Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts investment returns

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, settle the love-related issues on a positive note. Settle the love-related issues on a positive note. No major trouble will be there in the office. Financially you are good and your health will give you no trouble. Love will bloom in your life this week. Your innovative ideas will work out on the job No serious issue will impact both finance and health as well. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024: Settle the love-related issues on a positive note.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Those who had a breakup recently will be happy to fall in love again. Females can expect a proposal from someone whom you had known for a long time. Share every emotion with the lover and spend more time together. Do not lose your temper while having arguments and be diplomatic while dealing with an impatient lover. Some Aquarius natives will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old relationship which will also have serious consequences.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

There can be minor productivity issues in the first part of the week but things will slowly catch up as the week progresses. Always be cordial with your co-workers and show the willingness to take up additional responsibilities as you may sooner be rewarded. Your communication skills will work out while handling a client from abroad. You may travel to the client's office and will also be a victim of office politics.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will flow in this week and this will also impact the lifestyle. You may purchase gold, vehicles, or electronic devices as well as donate to charity. A previous investment will bring in good results. Some Aquarius natives will be keen to try their luck in stock and speculative business which is a good idea. There can be some family disputes but they won’t hurt the wealth.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Some Aquarius natives may complain about allergies and infections but the general health will be good. Be careful while driving and ensure you wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. This week is good to quit both alcohol and tobacco. Spend more time with the family and this will also help to gain relief from office stress. You may also go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)