Are you one among 5 sun signs whose horoscope predicts a love marriage?

Valentine’s Day is less than a fortnight away and if one were to go by astrology, 14th February is going to turn out special for a few zodiacs. If you are planning to propose to someone then you may lend credence to a few things. On this Valentine’s Day, there is a possibility of some zodiac signs finding their ideal love partners.

Falling in love is an extremely beautiful state to be in. If love is done with a good understanding then nothing can be more beautiful than it. People try and do many things to get their true love, but it is said that luck plays an important role in getting one's love. Similarly, sun signs too have an impact on your love.

February 14 is known as Valentine's Day. Love is considered to be an important element of life. People profess their love on Valentine's Day, going by the assumption that nobody can turn down their proposals on this day. According to astrology, planetary positions have changed for many zodiac signs at the onset of this year. In this situation, let's know how this Valentine's Day would pan out for you.

Aries

This Valentine's Day is going to be extremely special for the people of this zodiac sign. People belonging to this sun sign who have been making every possible effort for the past few months may be in for the biggest love surprise in their life. You may get back the lost love or if you are single then there could be an entry of someone special.

Aquarius

This Valentine's Day, your planets will change their position which means that there could be changes in your life as well. This Valentine's Day, your love itself will try to face you. This could become a reason for you to get your love. You only need to put in a little effort.

Libra

People of this sun sign have every possibility to get back their lost love. February 14 would be a very important day for you. This day, you will get the biggest gift of your life. If you propose to someone on this special day then your proposal may be accepted. If marriage talks are on the cards, then things can fall in place.

Gemini

Gemini people are crazy about love, which is why this Valentine's Day friendship and love is going to be special for the people belonging to this sun sign. On 14th February, a person who is special to you can ask you for a friendship gift. If you are planning to propose then your proposal would be accepted. Valentine's Day is going to bring some big news for you.

Leo

Leos might get a mixed bag of results this Valentine's Day. If you are disappointed in a relationship then don't feel low, someone better is going to come in your life. If your love partner is angry at you then this Valentine’s week is very special for you. Try to cajole your love, things may fall in place. Your love can also propose marriage to you in a very romantic way. If you are married then try to avoid petty arguments and keep maintaining love in your relationship.