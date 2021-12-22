Aries Daily Horoscope for Dec 22: Career front looks exciting

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The day is likely to bring a plethora of opportunities for you. You are also likely to receive positive news on the expert or financial front. The developments are likely to have a positive impact on your life. Share your decisions and plans with family and near ones are they may be affected by your choices. Your natural drive forms the skill set of an incredible leader - which you have the potential to be. Today, you can rely on it to take you on the path you have always desired for yourself. Think twice while taking a final decision on matters of sale or purchase of properties. Those aspiring to move aboard for further studies may find new avenues opening up for them. If you are venturing out, you should cross-check the destination properly to avoid disappointment during your holiday.

Aries Finance Today

Investments in stocks may turn out to be beneficial and may help you meet any additional expenses you may incur later in the day. You may receive some excellent news concerning your business. Exporters and entrepreneurs are likely to be particularly lucky.

Aries Family Today

Family and personal matters must take priority over worldly affairs for you today as an indication of turmoil appears strong. Your family life may not be harmonious due to the ongoing issues of an elderly family member. Further, you could have a misunderstanding with your sibling or kin which must be handled with tact and patience.

Aries Career Today

The day may bring promising developments on the career front. This could be in the form of a new job offer or being shortlisted for a prestigious overseas assignment. Your enthusiasm and energy may help you cope with your workload easily and may even help you earn brownie points with seniors.

Aries Health Today

Aries should have a healthy day and are likely to remain happy and mentally peaceful today. Joining a group of like-minded sports enthusiasts would not only increase your stamina and fitness but you also may find yourself much more focused and alert.

Aries Love Life Today

A previous misunderstanding with your special friend is likely to be cleared paving way for much togetherness and happiness. Those of you trying to attract the attention of someone you like may get an encouraging response from them today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon'

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026