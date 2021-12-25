Aries Daily Horoscope for December 25: your day is going to be lucky

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 30)

Dear Aries, you love getting into bold and challenging situations and therefore you simply ram your head in these circumstances. Today is Christmas and you might want to get indulged in all the festivities around you but hold your horses and enjoy the festive environment by not bumping into problems on your own. Enjoy the love and affection that is showered to you by your loved ones on this auspicious grand celebration day. A great lucky day is predicted for you as per your planetary placements.

Aries Finance Today

Obviously, it's Merry Christmas and everyone including you is in the mood to spend some extra money and that is all okay with your sign. Your finance seems to be perfectly fine for the day. Do what pleases your heart.

Aries Family Today

It is a time to get reunited with all the family members at home. Forget all the small tiffs and get together to celebrate this day with your loved ones. Cook wholesome and hearty meals to enjoy quality time with family all better.

Aries Career Today

Everybody is on a break to enjoy the festivities and winter atmosphere and so are you. But don't forget to complete the pending tasks at the work front as they might become an issue of concern later. Students must revise before appearing for any exam.

Aries Health Today

We understand that it's Christmas time and you want to pamper and indulge yourself with the entire gorgeous and scrumptious desserts feast around you. But, be a little cautious and don't overeat, maintain a healthy gut for better digestion all throughout.

Aries Love Life Today

When everyone is together and celebrating, love itself appears! So is the case with your love life, you will have the unconditional support and love of your partner and spouse and you both will cherish some good time together.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

