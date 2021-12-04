Aries Daily Horoscope for December 4:Try to keep your cool!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your mind may be a little occupied with extra work responsibilities on the professional front. Some married couples may find it hard to adjust to the new environment or some recent changes may upset them. Try to keep your cool to maintain peace in marital life. Smooth sailing is foreseen on the business or professional front, so make the most of your favourite stars.

Aries, you have been putting effort for a long time to achieve your long-term career goals, now this is your time to shine. Do not leave any stone unturned and show your skills whenever you get a chance to do so. Those who have been facing some obstacles in getting new clients on the business front may find suitable conditions to convince clients.

What else is there to discover more about this day? Read ahead!

Aries Finance Today

Your financial condition may remain stable and you may think about investing your money. Some expenses are foreseen.

Aries Family Today

This is a normal day on the home front. You may show your love and care for your children by splurging on them or planning something exciting for the day.

Aries Career Today

Everything you want may come your way on the professional front, be it position, appreciation, hike, promotion or more. Some may enjoy the fruit of their hard work on the business front.

Aries Health Today

This is a moderate day on the health front, you are advised to make some changes in your fitness or health regime. You may feel energetic and powerful after taking special care of your health.

Aries Love Life Today

Careful Aries, this is not a favourable day on the love front. Some obstacles are foreseen in executing romantic plans you made for your partner. You may have to make some tough decisions to maintain harmony in married life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

