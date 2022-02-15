Aries Daily Horoscope for February 15: Expect a moderate day!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The planet Mars rules the Aries zodiac sign, and its symbol is the Ram. Aries is a fire sign, and people who belong to this zodiac sign are usually described as courageous, confident, optimistic, passionate, impatient, impulsive, short-tempered, and enthusiastic. Today, you are expected to have a good to moderate day, with everything except your romantic life being on the right track.



Aries Finance Today

Your finances seem to be in an okay state as of today. Avoid overspending and making life-changing investments on this day. Your investments are doing well, and you will reap great benefits in the future. It doesn’t seem to be a good time to be making investments or purchasing a property.



Aries Family Today

You and your family will have an adequate day today with no fighting or bickering. Try to enquire about the health of some of the older members of the family who are suffering from prolonged illnesses.



Aries Career Today

Your career and professional prospects look good today. While promotion doesn’t seem to be on the papers for a while, your efforts haven’t gone unnoticed amongst people who are higher up. You must remain determined and continue your hard work.







Aries Health Today

Your mental and physical health seems to be in a moderate state. You must start focusing on your physical health once again. Start by either exercising or eating more healthy foods. Don't let the stress of your work or professional life bog you down and try to focus on the things that make you happy. Also, remember to take a break when you feel tired.



Aries Love Life Today

Your romantic life seems to be on the rocks today. Aries, who are in new relationships, might need to compromise and adjust to their partner’s needs for a change. You must remember that the other person’s feelings are valid too and try to listen to their perspective.



Lucky Number- 4

Lucky Colour- Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

