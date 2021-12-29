Aries Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for the new year

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will do great in all aspects of your life in the year 2022. It is a year of new possibilities, and it comes with the hope of new beginnings in the first quarter. You will be happier when the second quarter arrives. Your personal and professional life will bring you happiness and joy. However, in the third quarter, you will start looking at things from a different perspective. Emotional shifts in your romantic life could occur in the third quarter of the year 2022. Pursuing your creative passions is likely to benefit you in the year 2022.



Aries Finance in Year 2022

Your financial position will be stable in 2022. Your expenses and the money you spend will be balanced out. However, some unexpected financial gains will help you and launch a new business venture as well.



Aries Family in Year 2022

The year 2022 will be auspicious for you and your family as there will be a sense of calm and warmth all around you. There could be some clashes between you and other members of the family by the end of the year. Keep a low profile if possible.



Aries Career in Year 2022

On the professional front this year will be very fruitful for youngsters as the choices they make will take them in the right direction. Some of you might also get to settle abroad because of your job profile.

Aries Health in Year 2022

In the year 2022, you will feel a hike in your energy levels only after you adopt healthy habits like physical exercise, yoga, and meditation. Some of you might recover from prolonged illness towards the end of the year.



Aries Love Life in Year 2022

In the year 2022, romance might be at its peak. Singles are most likely to fall in love. As the year moves on, there are chances of you tying the knot by the third quarter with your family’s blessings.

Lucky Number: 2, 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Months: January, July & November

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;support@askmanisha.com&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;, &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;psharma@premastrologer.com&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;

Url: &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;www.askmanisha.com&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;, &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;www.premastrologer.com&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026