Aries Horoscope Today: Astrological predictions for February 20

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today's horoscope tells that you will be able to differentiate the good from the bad. You should be eating healthy to stay fit and not gain unusual weight. You should be eating in portions and try to eat nuts and berries for your own good. Try to invest money as little as possible right now because it's not favorable for you. Write down everything that you buy. If you are wanting to start your career this is the right time don't hesitate. Your relationship with your partner should be based on sharing everything including sorrow and happiness. Your partner might need you a little more than ever because of the emotional instability right now. Talk to someone you trust – you will start feeling better!



Aries Finance Today

This is not a right time to invest. Make it a routine to write down everything that you buy. It will help you in keeping your budget in your mind and you will be concerned about your purchases.



Aries Family Today

You might seem a little distant from your family. Try to build a relationship with your family based on trust, love and affection. Family support is all that you need right now.



Aries Career Today

This is the right time for you to start your dream career. It is the right time to pursue something that you have been pushing of a while. Also your full potential will be seen by your employers. It will give your career a kickstart.







Aries Health Today

You are advised to eat only when you're hungry. When your body tells you that you might need to eat you should pay attention to it. Eating on time will help you not gain unnecessary weight.



Aries Love Life Today

Your relationship with your partner will become better with passing time. You should share their pain and let them know that you care for them. Share their sorrows, pain, happiness among everything else.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

