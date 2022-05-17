Aries Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 17, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your health may continue to remain fine. This may help to elevate your spirits and keep you in a positive frame of mind. It is likely to have a favorable impact on your work life as well. You might do well in the office, earning you praise. Your family life may be happy. Married couples are likely to enjoy some alone time and intimacy. Children’s activities may provide joy. However, your financial situation is likely to be moderate. Monetary losses are foreseen. Spending irresponsibly need to be curtailed. Your love life too, is likely to have some difficulties. To restore normalcy to your relationship, you must put an end to your quarrels. Mend your ties with your partner. Property-related issues could be rewarding. Traveling to an exotic location may help you de-stress. Students are likely to require academic counselling to assist them in their studies.

Mars Transit Impact on Aries

Mars’ transition into Pisces is likely to bless Aries natives with success in the academic field. Senior students or researchers may get lucky in their pursuits. However, you may find your energy and stamina on the low side during the transition. Though you may be enthusiastic about new things and ventures you may feel lethargic. Minor ailments too may trouble you. You also need to pay attention to your financial front during Mars’ transit. Deals may not go as per planning and may also bring losses. Working professionals need to remain alert against office politics.

Aries Finance Today

There may be some financial difficulties at first. There are chances that your expenses may be increasing. However, your business venture is likely to yield gains. You may invest in stocks in the hopes of making a profit in the future.

Aries Family Today

On the domestic front, peace and harmony may reign supreme. Your homely atmosphere is likely to be humming with delight when guests arrive. Their company is likely to cheer you up. Children’s activities may lift your spirits.

Aries Career Today

On the professional front, your co-workers may enjoy your company. Your supervisors are likely to seek your advice on issues of your expertise. If you persevere in achieving your objectives, you may most likely be promoted.

Aries Health Today

On the health front, you appear to be in good shape. Physical fitness may be improved by participating in sports. A session of aromatherapy is likely to help you relax and de-stress. Yoga is most likely to help you improve your core.

Aries Love Life Today

Your outspoken personality may bring you in contact with someone interesting. You may develop an exciting relationship with them. However, it may be advantageous for you to consider things through and take things slowly now.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON