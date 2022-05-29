Aries Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 29, '22 states, winning streak

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Nothing can stop you right now and all your work is likely to succeed. This is also true for money matters. There’s nothing to worry about since you're on a winning streak. Your inner strength will increase. You will get success with your dedication. You will also be sweet in your communication with your family members. There can be some celebration in your family. This may infuse a spirit of joy and happiness on the domestic front. You may have to tread carefully on the romantic front. A period of tension or misunderstanding is indicated. Giving into excesses may have an undesirable impact on your body. Minor preparations before you travel will make your journey a lot smoother. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to achieve success. Today is a good day to go out and get a creative person to renovate your home. It may bring the right vibrations to your house.

Aries Finance Today It is a good time to start a new venture. You may be tempted to take risks for expanding your business. However, you are advised not to make quick and erratic decisions. Seek the opinion of a knowledgeable person.

Aries Family Today You are likely to have a protective attitude towards your family today. The situation at your home and between the family members will be comfortable. Younger siblings or kin may shine in an important competition; bringing laurels for the entire family.

Aries Career Today Your enthusiasm, determination and fighting spirit will help you accomplish pending tasks on the professional front. This may bring you closer to an increment that may have been pending for a long time.

Aries Health Today You may suffer from some stomach or digestion issues today; therefore, you are advised to take care of your eating habits. You are advised not to get confused; otherwise, there is a possibility of getting mental stress.

Aries Love Life Today You could face some disputes with your spouse. Make sure not to put your stress or the stress from your professional life on your partner. Some past issues could also come up which can further aggravate the situation.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

