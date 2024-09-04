Astrology says these zodiac signs have high EQ. Here's why

Emotional intelligence (EQ) helps people understand and manage their emotions, empathize with others, and build strong relationships. While your zodiac sign doesn't determine your EQ, astrology offers clues about certain traits that may enhance emotional intelligence. This article will unveil about five zodiac signs often considered to have high EQ, based on their unique qualities. Find why these five zodiac signs are often considered to have high EQ. (Representative Image).(Pixabay)

Cancer (21st June to 22nd July):

Cancer is known for being nurturing and empathetic. Ruled by the moon, Cancers are deeply connected to emotions of own and others. You're sensitive and intuitive, often noticing subtle emotional signals that others miss. Cancers are great listeners and make supportive friends, always ready to offer a comforting presence when needed.

Your emotional intelligence shines through your ability to create a safe space for others. You are also highly in tune with what others need emotionally, often putting the well-being of their loved ones first. You are an expert at reading nonverbal cues and providing comfort in difficult times, making you strong emotional anchors for those around you.

Pisces (19th February to 20th March):

People born under this sign are another sign known for its emotional depth. Ruled by Neptune, you are compassionate and highly empathetic, naturally able to understand how others feel. You're intuitive and often sense emotional vibes before anyone says a word, making them great at offering support when someone needs it.

You have a healing nature and seek to create peaceful, empathetic environments. Your creative minds allow you to connect with a wide range of emotions, both your own and others, and you encourage openness. This makes Pisces excellent at building deep, trusting relationships where emotions are shared and understood.

Libra (23rd September to 22nd October):

Libra values balance and harmony in relationships. Ruled by Venus, you are skilled at understanding how others feel and finding fair solutions in any situation. You're known for your diplomacy, tact, and ability to see both sides of an argument, making them great at resolving conflicts peacefully.

Your emotional intelligence comes from your need for balance. Libras are natural mediators who help people find common ground. You create calm, welcoming environments where people feel comfortable expressing their feelings. Hence, your fairness and empathy make you trusted friends who are always ready to offer kind advice and emotional support.

Gemini (21st May to 20th June):

People born under the Gemini sign are known for being curious and great at communication. Ruled by Mercury, you have high emotional intelligence because you know how to express your feelings clearly and listen to others. You're curious about emotions and enjoy exploring what makes people tick.

Your emotional intelligence comes from your adaptability. You're able to adjust how you communicate based on who you're talking to, which helps you connect emotionally with a wide variety of people. Hence, your flexibility and interest in understanding emotions make you great conversationalists who can bond with almost anyone.

Scorpio (23rd October to 21st November):

People born under the Scorpio zodiac sign are known for their emotional depth and intensity. Ruled by Pluto, you are highly aware of your own emotions and the emotions of others. You seek deep, meaningful connections and aren't afraid to dive into intense feelings to create strong bonds with those you care about.

You are incredibly intuitive and often sense unspoken emotions. You have a natural ability to understand what others are feeling, even if it's not openly shared, which allows them to connect deeply with their loved ones. Hence, your loyalty and willingness to support others through thick and thin make them trusted and valued companions.