Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 01: Be attentive!
Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 01: Be attentive!

  • Dear Cancer, your sixth sense of intuition is what makes you unique and shines through. Be attentive! Adopt smart working and your relations may get strengthened. Choose your words carefully.
Your sixth sense of intuition is what makes you unique and shine through.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

"Vindictive and intuitive" you are a person who knows how to be sensitive and nurturing at times. You have a goofy and integrating sense of humour. With your celestial animal "crab" and element "water" you may consider the emotional depths associated with your sign. You love to wear your heart on the sleeves and dislike small talk being a little difficult to approach for others. Your sixth sense of intuition is what makes you unique and shine through. Being tender-hearted and empathic you feel difficulty communicating your true feelings.

Cancer Finance Today

Be attentive! There are some trying to add fuel to the fire and stop the matters from getting resolved. Adopt smart working and your relations may get strengthened. Your resources can increase but avoid unnecessary show-off.

Cancer Family Today

"A broken string makes all pearls fall", it's better to save time rather than cry over the spilt milk. Choose your words carefully and being caring towards your loved ones as a family is the only straw we can grasp in troubled times.

Cancer Career Today

Take a chill – pill dear! It's time for your hard work to bear fruits. So sip tea and enjoy the show now. With the planetary position, you can get desired fruits in your field of work. Try and maintain a positive attitude. Your confidence is what can save your day.

Cancer Health Today

Congratulations! A new lease of life is on the way for you. You may soon find yourself in new spirits again. Remember to eat healthy and pay a little attention to your food choices. Stay hydrated!!

Cancer Love Life Today

Nothing is perfect, life is messy. Relationships are sometimes complex but your choice to love each other even in difficult moments made the outcomes turn out so positive and rational for you. Stay strong, follow your principles and you have the best times ahead.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

