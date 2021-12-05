Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 05: Focus all your attention on work

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

All talk and no action while holding grudges is what may make you a sour spot, Cancer. Being self–protective is necessary but being too much complicated is what will make you seem like a puzzle hard to be solved by others. Be a nurturer and don't be doubtful about caring for others. Be mindful, giving makes you richer, not poor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Finance Today

The vehicle of wealth is likely to arrive at your doorstep, Cancer. Fasten your belt and be ready for the ride. You are soon going to earn riches from some source you have been paying attention to. The stars are making your luck favour you. A very good day to invest if planning so.

Cancer Family Today

You are the apple of your parent's eye, cancer. Make sure you don't make them feel depressed or sad about things. Your care and love for your family are what will make them adore you even more. You may be cherished greatly for your efforts and respect towards everyone and earning their love.

Cancer Career Today

A business deal on negotiation for a long time seems to work out now. Be awake, as a single mistake on the held project can make you the rotten apple in everyone's eyes. Control your excitement and focus all your attention on the work keeping everything aside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Health Today

You may feel full of cosmic energy today. Eat healthy and focus on staying fit. Avoid ultra-processed foods. Get quality sleep, stay hydrated, manage stress and think happily. Pay attention to your hair also. Get a good massage done for a relaxing mind and healthy hair.

Cancer Love Life Today

The stars are shining but not too bright. The spark has been missing somewhere. Reignite the flame, focus more on your partner, give attention, spend time or plan a trip. Efforts are what can make the hearts move and stay connected. Put your energy into mending the things going wrong.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026