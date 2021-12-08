Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 08: Work on your limitations

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you are likely to focus your attention on your relationships and prioritize them over everything else. This may not only give emotional stability but also make you stronger as an individual. Your decisions are likely to be based on your sentiments, which may bring a positive change in your life. You need to work on your limitations and not shy away from them to move ahead with confidence. Your inclination towards artistic things may bring you better prospects for the future. You may make mistakes as you go forward, but instead of stopping, you need to learn from them. This may increase your efficiency in every task that you undertake. Travel plans are likely to materialize, so start packing to go on an exciting trip.

Cancer Finance Today

Your economic condition may remain satisfactory. You are likely to earn profits from a past investment. However, you may incur losses in a business transaction. Be careful with your dealings. Do not lend money to people you do not trust.

Cancer Family Today

A peaceful atmosphere might prevail at home, but there could be tensions brewing within. Avoid getting into squabbles and confrontations to maintain domestic harmony. Spend time with loved ones and put them before everything else.

Cancer Career Today

On the professional front, you may maintain cordial relationships with your bosses, which might result in you becoming a part of the core group. Your ideas may benefit the organization in a big way. A promotion and increment are on the cards.

Cancer Health Today

Your health remains fine and you may get rid of weather-related allergies with proper medication. Joining a gym and working on your physique, coupled with a good diet and physical activity, is likely to positively affect your wellbeing.

Cancer Love Life Today

On the romantic front, mutual understanding and affection for each other are likely to increase. You may get to spend intimate moments together on a weekend trip away from the city. Some of you may plan to settle down with your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

