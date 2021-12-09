Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 09: Be in the moment

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

You are driven by your frequent mood swings and nobody can predict your behaviour the very next moment. Dear cancer, stop being so over-emotional and sentimental for even the tiniest of things that are around you. Show the world your practical side today and be positive about what may come and you will be successful in the end. Don't expect the goodness that you have from others. Be in the moment and enjoy.

Cancer Finance Today

There is a chance of an increment in your current earnings for you can have a new business prospect coming or maybe a salary hike. Evaluate all of your investments and discard the ones that are not bringing you any profit from the recent past.

Cancer Family Today

You love spending time with your family and loved ones and today, you will love your day as well. Your stars predict a harmonious and peaceful day on your domestic front. Everybody will share the same vibe in the home today.

Cancer Career Today

On the work front, you might have to deal with some petty conflict with your boss. You and your boss can share a different point of view on a single task and this will hamper the progress of the assignment. Students will have to pay more attention to weak subjects.

Cancer Health Today

You are always on your toes to do this or that and today, you will feel the need to take some rest and which you must in order to avoid future exertion. Take care of your mental health and indulge in some spiritual sessions to ease the stress and tension.

Cancer Love Life Today

Today is going to be a lucky day for you in matters of love. You can expect a proposal from someone you have a crush on. If in a relationship, you will be complemented with a sweet loving gesture.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

