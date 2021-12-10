Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 10: Meditate and practice mindfulness

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Turn your wounds into wise lessons, Cancer. It is good to share some of your sadness with others and express how you feel. The first most important step in finding what you want in life is knowing where to look. Sometimes old may appear to be new again – to you at least. It's something that can open a new pathway towards happiness and fulfilment. Don't be skeptical. It may feel dark all around and the leaves shedding but don't lose hope dear.

Cancer Finance Today

Your new project is all set to grow money for you. A good time to make investments that can return you the doubles in future. Pay attention to buying property or investing in technology-based opportunities. You may get profits if working in the technology sector or food-related business.

Cancer Family Today

Family stands as the pillar, Cancer. Rather than focusing on what you haven't got focus on the things you are blessed with. Cherish them and spend time with them and you will realize where your strength lies, where it comes from. Their love is what may give you the courage to go through the rainy days.

Cancer Career Today

Climbing the mountains may be the phrase to best describe your profession front today. Things might not be easy; you may feel wronged or even be blamed for a mistake not committed by you. Pay attention to people around you, as you may be affected by the bad vibes along.

Cancer Health Today

"Muddle headed" maybe your feeling for the day. Try to stay calm and organized. Acting all annoyed and disturbed can reveal your weakness which can be used against you at your workplace. Meditate and practice mindfulness along with some relaxing yoga postures.

Cancer Love Life Today

Ah! You are soon going to have hots for someone. Someone who may catch your eye at the first sight, don't miss the chance to take the conversation a little further and your vibes will guide the rest of the way for you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

