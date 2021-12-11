Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 11: Curb your desires

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancerians are so stubborn that once they make up their mind, they shall stop only when they achieve something phenomenal. They do not care about anything else. Cancerians refuse to change for others. Cancerians are often much dominated and they tend to assume that everyone around them is also happy just like them. Because of this kind of ignorance, they might come across unnecessary situations wherein they may mess up their relationships. They are well known for being fair and logical. Cancerians are enough strong to face the upcoming challenges, as they are very much interested in taking up the rigorous task. No social or family issues may bother you today. However, your professional front looks affected, see to it that you stay loyal at your workplace and avoid trouble. You may read the following aspects of your day, to get to know your day better.

Cancer Finance Today

Cancer's financial front does not promise a good profit. So, keep a check on your cash inflow and outflow. Curb your desires as far as possible and focus on savings.

Cancer Family Today

You may find your parents attention and get back to your happy atmosphere. On the account of the same, you may arrange for a family get together to strengthen the relationship.

Cancer Career Today

Oops! Your career life looks just too occupied at this point in time! There could be a rush of new clients or cases falling at your desk which might keep you busy for the whole day.

Cancer Health Today

Health is wealth as the proverb defines; keep up your motto of giving preference to your health.

Cancer Love Life Today

A romantic moment may cloud you and a cherished talk may come to light in the dark. Your better half might promise to stay committed to you forever and spread happiness in your life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

