Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 12: New career is foreseen

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

Cancer, you feel that you are here to nurture and provide for every living being that is around you and this makes you one big compassionate soul. You can have your mood swings, but when you are in the right mood, nobody can lead better than you. Today, brace up with all of these qualities together and get set ready for the day. At your work, you may be required to push yourself a little more on the edge to get things done in your favour.

Cancer Finance Today

It would be better to know all of your expenses and how you can cut them short for a better managed and enhanced financial situation. Today, you might be offered a great business deal and you shall better crack it for some good returns in future.

Cancer Family Today

On your domestic front, you are advised not to trust someone close to your extended family to offer you some unknown and unreliable money scheme. An elderly member will require your attention on health grounds.

Cancer Career Today

Students or graduates will be offered a great internship opportunity and they shall make the most of it. A starting of a new career is also foreseen if you are looking for a quick career change.

Cancer Health Today

Healthwise, you are going to experience a good day. You will feel a great sense of energy especially in the evening time and you can take it up in your regular workout routines. Take care of your feet don't overexert them.

Cancer Love Life Today

The stress and tension in your love life are going to end today. Your relationship will take a new positive turn today and you will see that your partner is making efforts to better things between you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden Brown





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

