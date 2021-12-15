Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 15: Try to seize the day

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Fishes don’t fly and the birds don’t swim, dear! Don’t compare yourself with anyone, you are the best in your own way. Set clear boundaries don’t succumb to the pressure of the society and don't feel the need to support practices that you don't align with your moral compass your patience will be tested the more you work on staying centered within the more easily things will flow. Learn to love in respect every part of yourself and of others too caring for their opinion and see the things transforming positively.

Cancer Finance Today

Congratulations, you may soon earn some big bucks. Maybe the amount you invested in some property a while ago is what is going to give you good returns. You may feel lucky but remember to move the situation to your advantage and invest the new sum wisely. Keep a low profile and focus on building things rather than spending money unnecessarily.

Cancer Family Today

Family is all sweet with a few nuts! You should know the way to appreciate the taste and balance otherwise the nuts can make you have a soft tooth. Problems are a part of life and life is a gift from the family with whose help you can sustain yourself in an even better manner.

Cancer Career Today

Try to seize the day. Give your ideas a tangible shape before explaining to others. Know which work is worth the efforts and energy you are putting in. The only thing you need to learn as you go forth is how to be respectful to other’s opinions. Remember that politeness is the magical crown you carry.

Cancer Health Today

You are far from the lazy and lack of ambition mode right now. You can have a good balance between your job and fitness routine. If working on losing the weight or building muscles the results will be soon visible. Keep giving your best.

Cancer Love Life Today

Let the cupid do its work, cancer. You never know what may transpire with so much magic in the air. Thins you need to focus on is paying attention and being affectionate. Yes, sometimes it can be irritating but hold yourself there! This will help you rekindle your romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026