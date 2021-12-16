Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 16: Keep a tab on your expenses

Dear Cancer, you work hard towards reaching a goal but success usually comes slowly to you. Keep a tab on your expenses. Take it upon yourself to keep homely happiness from getting ruined.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, your patience level may be at its peak, which may make you take careful steps in the right direction. Taking up only those responsibilities that you can handle is likely to be the best decision in all aspects of life. This may prove beneficial for you in the long run. Your tolerance to others' mistakes may earn you praises from all quarters. However, make sure you are not taken for granted due to your lenient behaviour. You dislike laziness and expect people close to you to take action in their daily lives instead of being spectators. You work hard towards reaching a goal but success usually comes slowly to you. Properties dealings can be pushed to another day. Students may make their parents proud of their achievements.

Cancer Finance Today

On the financial front, you may have to clear off debts to invest in a new lucrative business that is likely to be presented to you. You may spend on unnecessary items, which is likely to burn a hole in your pocket. Keep a tab on your expenses.

Cancer Family Today

On the domestic front, you may have to keep your temper from flaring up on trivial issues or you are likely to disrupt the peaceful family atmosphere. Avoid getting into arguments with elders. Take it upon yourself to keep homely happiness from getting ruined.

Cancer Career Today

On the professional front, you may be charged up to complete given tasks before time. You may be given additional responsibilities of managing your subordinates in the absence of a senior, which may soon bring you a promotion.

Cancer Health Today

You are likely to enjoy good health and it may start to show in the positivity that you reflect in your daily life. Spirituality is likely to heal your past mental scars. With a renewed sense of wellbeing, you may work towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Cancer Love Life Today

Love and harmony are likely to prevail in your relationship and you may find a like-minded individual, who shares a common goal of keeping the romantic partner happy over everything else. Newly married couples will express themselves better, strengthening physical intimacy in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cream

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

