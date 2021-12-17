Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 17: Things will be favourable soon
- Dear Cancer, Things are going to turn in your favour soon. It could be a big day in your career life. Stay away from junk foods and take a little more careful approach about your fitness.
CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)
A Cancer is may be just too much bothered about the insecurities and remain cautious about things too. Cancerians are also known for being compassionate, affectionate and nurturing. They tend to be a little shy at first, but they have a lot of love to give. Cancer, in addition to being devoted, are extremely fond of their loved ones, often to an extreme degree. A trek to the mountains may be coming your way to enjoy your time with family friends! Now that you have seen the gist of the day, let us see what your stars have planned for you.
Cancer Finance Today
Today Cancer may get to vibe with intelligent people who might attract you to invest more from your income. If you were waiting to get rid of your old scooter, then you might get lucky with a good offer.
Cancer Family Today
Today you might miss the close friends of your college days. But things may not go as you wish. Your calls might go unanswered. But dear Cancer, do not take things negatively. You shall not lose the bonds with them so easily. Things are going to turn in your favour soon.
Cancer Career Today
It could be a big day in your career life. People practising to clear the hardcore civil service entrance examinations may level up to the main level, drawing you closer towards your dream position.
Cancer Health Today
Stay away from junk foods and take a little more careful approach about your fitness. Fitness may improve overall a lot of aspects of your life. Things seriously become easy and convenient when you feel good health wise.
Cancer Love Life Today
Cancer might have a tough time putting up with their life partner today. Some of you may have to face heated arguments which might end up both of you remaining silent for a few days. Kindly let go of things and try to fix things as far as possible.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Colour: Lemon
Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)
Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com
Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com
Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874
Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026