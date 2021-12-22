Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 22: Avoid Junk food

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

It is a day to listen to your heart. Don't isolate yourself from friends and family despite your packed schedule but try to be more sociable. Enemies may be causing obstacles to your success but staying positive and being proactive may help retain the winning momentum. It might help to relinquish some of your customary or traditional methods to make some room for alternative solutions. You may find the new options much more viable and efficient. Look for a balance between your domestic life and work responsibilities. Don't take more on your plate than you can manage. You should plan to undertake a short trip with your loved ones which may help recharge your mind. Students studying in higher education are likely to excel in an exam or competition shortly. Good deal in the offing for those wanting to let out their house or part of their house on rent today

Cancer Finance Today

Businessmen could see additional investments being made in new prospects which may pay off well in the long run. Payment dues that have been stuck for a long time are likely to be realized today.

Cancer Family Today

It is an auspicious time to organize a wedding or religious function at home as it is likely to bring prosperity and harmony. You may also enjoy a good rapport with children, especially those grown up and married.

Cancer Career Today

Employees may be offered a raise or a promotion as a reward for their hard work and diligence. Your talent for improvisation and taking quick decisions may open doors to the top post in your organization for you.

Cancer Health Today

Junk food is something to avoid strictly for those fighting the battle of the bulge. Giving in to the temptation may ruin all the hard work and efforts. You are advised to seek medical help as and when required and avoid self-medicating at all costs.

Cancer Love Life Today

This may be a difficult day for couples. You need to control your temper and avoid harsh words. Be very subtle and calm while you talking today. You need to be practical and realistic on the romantic front to avoid any misunderstandings.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

