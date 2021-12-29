Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 29: Go ahead to execute your plans

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are going to enjoy the fruit of your hard work on the professional front. Huge success is foreseen for those who are in the creative field. Some may plan to invest money in the construction business. This is going to be a relaxing day for some who are worrying about the health of loved ones.

You have the excellent financial condition and now this is a suitable time to plan something exciting for your family members or spouse. All your hard work may pay off on the health front and you may manage to cut off extra calories. Everything seems good, but you should be cautious on the family front.

Cancer Finance Today

This is a very good day to execute your plans and buy your dream home. Some may invest in the stock market. A planetary position is supporting you, so invest your money wisely.

Cancer Family Today

This is not a suitable day on the home front. Homemakers may not be in the mood to cater to the guests or unnecessary get-togethers or parties at home. Your spouse may be upset with you.

Cancer Career Today

This is a suitable day for those who are in the construction, teaching or writing business. It can be a relaxing day for some on the professional front. A new business may need extra effort and capital to work in your favour.

Cancer Health Today

Those who have been working hard to get back in shape, they may get lucky soon. Try to be careful as you are prone to some sort of infection related to skin or eye. Meditation or a morning walk with friends may work wonders.

Cancer Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front. The affectionate touch of your lover or spouse may make you happy and content. You may feel relaxed in the company of your partner today. A romantic night is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

