Cancer Daily Horoscope for December 13: Be cautious on the love front

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

This is a good day, you just need to be cautious on the love front. Try to be respectful and kind towards the views of your spouse or lover. Some are on the road to success on the business front and all your efforts are going to be paid soon.

Avoid being careless when it comes to dealing with important matters on the property front. Some hurdles are foreseen in your married life, so be careful. Enthusiastic and fun activities are on the cards. Some may execute their pending trip plans or hit the road with childhood friends.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead!

Cancer Finance Today

You have a good financial condition and you may pamper yourself by taking a break or giving yourself something expensive. All your financial worries have vanished, so cheer up!

Cancer Family Today

Homemakers may crave a break and try fun activities to de-stress. It is okay to use your money and time to care or pamper for yourself. Things are normal on the domestic front, so fret not. Some may plan a get-together.

Cancer Career Today

This is a good day on the professional front. You will start your day with confidence and have clarity of thoughts. Nothing can stop you from impressing and getting big clients today, so put in the required efforts.

Cancer Health Today

You may feel energetic throughout the day. Some fun and interesting activities may make you feel composed and relaxed today. Some may make major decisions on the health front and work towards it.

Cancer Love Life Today

You may upset your partner with your careless attitude. Some issues may crop up in your married life, so be careful. Take the help of a third person or counsellor in resolving the marital issues.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026