Cancer Daily Horoscope for December 14: Cut down your expenses

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will always adjust to every situation and make sure that everyone around you is comfortable. People born under Cancer are very talented in creation and they cannot be bind in jobs which contain rigid rules and regulations, hence, you can try your luck in being an artist, writer or painters. Symbolized by crab, you surely have a tough exterior, but have innate overflowing emotions within. You respect freedom will expect the same from your partner. You are dying to get a break and take a tour. And lucky for you, a trip to your favourite cafe is here. Today you will have the right opportunity to unravel the cold war going on with you and someone close to you. You have been stalling the discussion in fear of a heated argument.

Cancer Finance Today

It is time to recheck your ideologies and the way you manage your money. Try cutting down your expenses. You can get mixed results in terms of property acquisition. If you want to construct your own house, do so at your native place, or else you may not be successful.

Cancer Family Today

Parents may be upset that you bypass their suggestions and do not listen to what they want to suggest you. Keep an eye on the wellbeing of a family elder. You should avoid any fight with your siblings.

Cancer Career Today

You are reasonable and prudent; this makes you a good business entrepreneur. You work hard and your hobby is to work hard so it doesn't matter what you take because you'll master it with your hard work.

Cancer Health Today

Your head needs hours of relaxation. So, it is a great day to sign up for a spa session. A long soothing session of massage will throw away the entire crisis you have at hand.

Cancer Love Life Today

You cannot resist your feelings with your loved one today. You will feel more romantically involved with your partner than before.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026