Cancer Daily Horoscope for December 25: You'll be in your best form

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

Dear Cancer, you are represented by a crab sign which makes you a perfect and exemplary example of managing and existing in both emotional and materialistic realms perfectly well. Today, you are at your best intuitive abilities and are confident to win the world as it comes. No doubt it is Christmas Day and everybody including you is at their cheerful best. You shall enjoy this day to the fullest as possible but don't get swayed away with the celebration of the festival and plan for the future accordingly as well.

Cancer Finance Today

As per the placement and combinations of your natal star, the finance prospect seems to be promising for the day. But, with this, taking a piece of advice from an investment or finance expert will help and guide you in achieving your monetary goals well and faster.

Cancer Family Today

The festive vibe is sure to be felt and cherished at your domestic front too today. But, you will feel somewhat irritated and annoyed with some confusion going around in your head. Spend some time alone to gain clarity.

Cancer Career Today

So much of your work and assignments is being pending because of the leaves taken during festival season. Try to complete and manage them well in time to avoid pendency in the future. Maintain your cool and stay calm.

Cancer Health Today

Slowing down and maintaining a good fitness regime has helped you win good health now. It is time to reap its benefits. You feel super energetic and fresh. However, don't rush to do and accomplish everything all at once.

Cancer Love Life Today

Today, you will have a strong urge to communicate and express your feelings to your partner freely. It is great to be discussing your future together. A new beginning of a romantic relationship is also foreseen.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: All shades of Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

