Cancer Daily Horoscope for December 28: You'll find difficulties in love

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A Cancer may try to avoid unnecessary conflict, because that is simply not their way. Cancer is not a fan of pointless drama and whenever possible they may simply walk away from a tensed situation before things get heated up. Cancererians always follow their rhythm. They do not hesitate to stand up for themselves and can be quite cutting with their words when they are angry. Cancerians might have an excellent family time today with an good travel opportunities. However a tiresome day could encircle you on the work front today maybe because of the absence of your coworkers. Your social life might go down as you might have very often skipped to attend wedding ceremonies and parties. Now that you have gulped in a bit about how the overall day functions, let us now leap into what to look forward towards the health, career and family related matters.



Cancer Finance Today

Today, it’s a moderate period to invest on a small background. You may find new ideas to gain profit. Before deciding upon anything, take suggestions from your experienced colleagues or partners to be on a safer side.



Cancer Family Today

Today you might receive heart warming support and love from your family members. A family tour could also be in favour of some of you.

Cancer Career Today

Cancerians, your career front looks a little sad today. Look out for opportunities through different sources as you might get lucky with it.



Cancer Health Today

Good, today you may be successful in continuing all your exercise chart. This may help you to be fit and fine and may encourage you to continue following the routine.



Cancer Love Life Today

Cancerians may have to pay attention to the suble differences between you and your partner and behave accordingly or it could pave way towards unnecessary disputes.



Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026