Cancer Daily Horoscope for December 4: Good times are foreseen

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is going to be a fun-filled day. Homemakers may be at their creative best today and show their cooking and decoration skills. Luck and happiness are foreseen for some on the love front. It is a favourable day to think about investing money.

Avoid getting over conscious or shy on the love front, else you may miss your chance to find the true love of your life. You may find yourself in an awkward position on the professional front, but things can be normal with your wit. Your co-workers may be jealous of your achievements and try to put you down, so be careful.

Cancer Finance Today

You are in good condition on the financial front and this is a good time to think about some big investments. You can generate more finances with your hard work. Someone may gift you something expensive today.

Cancer Family Today

This is an excellent day and you may spend quality time with your loved ones. Some may think about remodelling their house or shifting to a new house. You may get emotional support from your parents.

Cancer Career Today

This is a normal day on the professional front. You may impress your clients or co-workers with your creative ideas. Some business deals may not prove fruitful. Rivals may put hurdles on your way to get success on the business front.

Cancer Health Today

Healthwise, this is just an average day. Some may be inspired to make higher fitness goals or join yoga or exercise classes. Take extra precautions if you are going on an adventurous trip.

Cancer Love Life Today

Some may move in together with a partner or get engaged soon. Singles may find someone special today. Hopes and good times are foreseen on the love front, so enjoy.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

