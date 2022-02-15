Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cancer Daily Horoscope for February 15: Hiccups expected in career
Cancer Daily Horoscope for February 15: Hiccups expected in career

Dear Cancer, today your professional life seems to be in a not so good place; otherwise, everything else seems to be under control.
Your love life seems to be in a moderate state today.
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Cancer (Jun 22- Jul 22) 

Cancer is a water sign which is ruled by the planet Moon and whose symbol is the crab. Cancerians are usually characterized as emotional, sympathetic, suspicious, tenacious, insecure, imaginative, loyal, moody, and persuasive. Today, your professional life seems to be in a not so good place; however, otherwise, everything else seems to be under control. You’re travelling prospects seem highly plausible either with friends and family or with your loved ones. 

Cancer Finance Today

Your financial situation seems to be in an average state. We advise you to not take major financial decisions today. Do not investigate new financial opportunities or properties on this day. 

Cancer Family Today

It is one of those days when everybody just gets along with each other. Your family's health seems to be in a good place today, and it is possible that someone will make some exciting and happy announcements today. You are also predicted to plan a sudden short trip with either your friends or your family. 

Cancer Career Today

On the professional front, today just isn’t your day. A supervisor or a colleague is expected to be a little disappointed with your work. However, you must remember that life is filled with ups and downs and that one not so good day should not be enough to cause you to lose your focus and hope. 

Cancer Health Today

Your mental and physical health seems to be in a good place, which is great because it allows you to tackle the challenges thrown up you today. However, you should change some of your eating habits. 

Cancer Love Life Today

Your love life seems to be in a moderate state today. Today doesn’t seem like a good day to pop important questions. A word of advice tries to mend your relationship with your romantic partner as it seems like some unresolved issues between the two of you can cause miscommunication and unnecessary quarrelling. 

Lucky Number- 2 

Lucky Colour- Baby pink 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

